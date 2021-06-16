Jose Altuve hits walk-off grand slam to lift Astros over Rangers

Jose Altuve delivered the heroics for the Houston Astros Tuesday night.

With the bases loaded and the Astros down 3-2 in the bottom of the 10th inning, Altuve hit a 0-1 pitch from Texas Rangers pitcher Demarcus Evans out of the park. The walk-off grand slam gave Houston a 6-3 victory.

Altuve finished 2-for-5 in the game with the most memorable moment saved for last.

Carlos Correa also helped the Astros in a clutch moment. His home run in the bottom of the ninth inning tied the game for Houston, giving the team some life heading into extra innings.

"We fight through the last out," Altuve said. "Correa hit that homer, which was the key to the game for me."

Rangers manager Chris Woodward said things started to unravel for Evans before the Altuve home run.

"You put the winning run on first base and you’re asking for it," Woodward said. "He has good enough stuff that he could have punched out Castro and maybe gotten Altuve. (Evans) has got to be better than that."

It was Altuve’s 13th home run of the year and Correa’s 12th dinger.

Houston’s win increased their record to 38-28 on the year and put them just 2.5 games back of the Oakland Athletics in the race for the American League West division crown. The Rangers fell to 25-42.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.