Alomar and Blyleven elected to Hall of Fame

Roberto Alomar and Bert Blyleven have been elected to baseball's Hall of Fame.

Alomar and Blyleven were chosen Wednesday by the Baseball Writers' Association of America after narrow misses last year.

Alomar was picked on 90 percent of the ballots. He was a 12-time All-Star and 10-time Gold Glove winner at second base.

Blyleven was listed on more than 79 percent of the ballots, above the 75 percent required for election. He won 287 games and ranks fifth on the career strikeout list.

Sluggers Rafael Palmeiro, Jeff Bagwell and Mark McGwire all fell below the 50 percent mark.

The induction ceremony will be held on July 24 in Cooperstown.