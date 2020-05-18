Allen Iverson recalls Michael Jordan's first words to him

Allen Iverson was one of the lone NBA players to get one over on Michael Jordan during the Chicago Bulls legend’s career.

Iverson came into the league with the Philadelphia 76ers during the 1996-97 season and late in the year he crossed up Jordan during a game. The former NBA star revealed the first words Jordan said to him in an interview with Complex on Sunday.

Iverson explained: “The first time I ever talked to him was that year playing in the Rookie [All-Star Game]. That was the year they did the top 50 of all time when they had the jackets on and all that. I saw him walking through and I’ll never forget it because he said ‘What’s up you little b---h?’”

The former guard was just 21 years old when he crossed paths with Jordan, who at that time was on his way toward a fifth championship with the Bulls.

Iverson averaged 23.5 points, 7.5 assists and 4.1 rebounds per game during his first NBA season. He was named the NBA Rookie of the Year for that season. He spent about 12 seasons with the 76ers before jumping to the Denver Nuggets, Detroit Pistons, and Memphis Grizzlies.

Iverson’s last season in the NBA was in 2009-10.