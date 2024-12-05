All-Star pitcher Luis Severino lands historic deal with A's: reports

Two-time MLB All-Star pitcher Luis Severino and the Athletics have reached an agreement on a three-year contract, according to multiple reports.

The deal is reportedly worth $67 million, which would represent the most lucrative contract in the history of the typically budget-minded franchise.

The deal exceeds the $66 million contract third baseman Eric Chavez signed for 2005-10.

Severino had a strong 2024 campaign with the New York Mets, starting 31 games and posting a 3.91 ERA. He also struck out 161 batters in what became his first full MLB season since 2018. Severino has battled a number of injuries over the past five years.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Severino made his big league debut with the New York Yankees in 2015.

NOTABLE BASEBALL NAMES REACT TO MLB'S 'GOLDEN AT-BAT' RULE: 'IS THIS AN APRIL FOOL'S JOKE?'

It didn't take long for the veteran right-hander to find success at the MLB level. He recorded 230 strikeouts and was named to the All-Star team in 2017, his first full season in a big league rotation.

Severino, who turns 31 Feb. 20, was a free agent for the second straight offseason after going 11-7 in his only season with the Mets. He left the Yankees last offseason to sign a one-year deal with the Mets guaranteeing $13 million, and he earned an additional $2 million in performance bonuses.

Severino is 65-44 with a 3.81 ERA in 156 starts and 16 relief appearances for the Yankees and Mets.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Severino turned down a $21.05 million qualifying offer from the Mets, who will receive an extra pick after the fourth round of next July’s amateur draft. The A's will forfeit their third-highest selection.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X, and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.