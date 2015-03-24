All 5 starters in double figures as Saint Joseph's defeats rival La Salle 75-64

Langston Galloway scored 18 points as all five starters reached double figures in Saint Joseph's 75-64 win over cross-town rival La Salle on Saturday.

De Andre Bembry added 16 points, Ronald Roberts, Jr., 15, and Halil Kanacevic and Chris Wilson had 10 apiece for the Hawks (17-7, 7-3 Atlantic 10). Kanacevic had six rebounds, six assists and four blocks.

La Salle (12-12, 4-6) was led by Jerrell Wright with 16 points, to surpass 1,000, and 15 rebounds, 9 on the offensive end. Tyreek Duren and reserve Tyrone Garland added 15 apiece.

Saint Joseph's, which led 36-26 at the half, went up 68-52 on a Wilson 3-pointer with 5:26 to play. La Salle then went on a 10-0 run, capped by a Taylor Dunn trey, to close within six with 2:12 to go. However, the Hawks closed by game by hitting 7 of 8 free throws, four by Galloway.