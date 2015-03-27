All 30 US players in World Cup training camp

PRINCETON, N.J. (AP) — The U.S. soccer team has a full roster of 30 players at World Cup training camp for the first time.

Defenders Oguchi Onyewu and midfielder Alejandro Bedoya worked out for the first time Wednesday in Princeton, N.J., after arriving from their clubs in Europe. They were to go for their physicals after practice along with defender Clarence Goodson and midfielder Benny Feilhaber, who arrived Monday.

Forward Eddie Johnson (hamstring strain) and defender Chad Marshall (slight hamstring strain) continued to work out on their own rather than practice with the team.

Goalkeeper Tim Howard (quadriceps strain), and defenders Carlos Bocanegra and Jay DeMerit (abdominal strains) participated in part of the training.