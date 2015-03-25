Alize Cornet, Eugenie Bouchard advance to Strasbourg International semifinals

Third-seeded Alize Cornet and Canadian teenager Eugenie Bouchard won in straight sets Thursday to reach the semifinals of the Strasbourg International.

A runner-up last year, Cornet beat Chanelle Scheepers of South Africa 6-3, 6-1. Bouchard move into the semifinals of a tournament for the first time by defeating Anna Tatishvili of Georgia 6-3, 6-2.

Rain interrupted play at 5-1 in the second set of Cornet's match. But the Frenchwoman picked up where she left off, firing a backhand pass to clinch the victory. She'll face Bouchard in the next round.

Bouchard, who entered the top 100 last month, broke Tatishvili twice in each set.

The Strasbourg International is a warm-up tournament for the French Open, which starts Sunday.