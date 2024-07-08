Alica Schmidt, track star known as 'world's sexiest athlete,' emotional as she learns Olympics fate

Alica Schmidt, the German track and field competitor who was dubbed the "world’s sexiest athlete," revealed she made the Olympic team in a video on Friday.

Schmidt appeared to be overcome with emotions as she received the call that she would represent Germany in Paris later this summer. A TikTok video showed her in tears as she got the call.

"When you get the call that you’ve made the Olympic team," she screencapped the video.

She captioned a separate post, "Never stop chasing your dreams."

She added a photo of herself on Instagram with the Olympic rings behind her.

"My biggest dream came true!" she wrote.

"In just one month, I will be in Paris, creating memories that will last a lifetime. This thought has been my motivation every single day for several years now, reminding me of why it is important to never give up on my goals and to put in the work.

"No matter how big your dreams are, if you stay committed and believe in yourself, good things will come your way.

"A big thank you to my family who always have my back and support me no matter what, to @marcello_h without him I wouldn‘t be where I‘m at right now. My coach Sven Buggel for being the mastermind in training, @noir.boutiquegym for pushing my limits in the weights room. Big thank you to my team mates, for making this journey so much more fun!! My medical team who keep me healthy and of course a big thank you to all my sponsors for believing in me and supporting my journey as an athlete. Thank you from the bottom of my heart."

The 24-year-old qualified for the Olympics as she competed in the mixed 4x400-meter relays in the Bahamas back in May.

Schmidt is an accomplished track athlete on the European circuit. In 2017, she helped the German team to a silver medal in the 4x400 relay at the 2017 European Athletics U20 Championships. Schmidt and her teammates won a bronze medal at the 2019 European Athletics U23 Championships.

The team would finish in sixth place in the 2022 European Championships. She and her team also failed to qualify at the World Athletics Championships in Oregon.

She said in 2021 that she was "taking a break" from the sport after failing to medal at the Tokyo Olympics.

Schmidt was named a Forbes 30 Under 30 member in 2023. She has more than 5 million followers on Instagram and more than 2 million on TikTok.