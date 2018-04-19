Alex Rodriguez's 'nephew' kidnapped in New York City hotel over $600G Lamborghini sale

A man who reportedly told police he was Alex Rodriguez’s nephew was kidnapped and held for ransom in a New York City hotel early Thursday after a deal involving two people and a $600,000 Lamborghini went bad.

Norberto Susini, 29, who plays in independent baseball leagues, met two men identified as Lamin Vucetovic, 33, and Anthony Gilkes, 30, in Manhattan’s Times Square to sell them the luxury vehicle, police told FoxNews.com.

Gilkes and Vucetovic reportedly drove Susini to the Marriott Marquis, but then demanded Susini return a $35,000 deposit. The men then allegedly held Susini against his will in the hotel room.

Police said the pair proceeded to called Susini’s business partners and demanded a ransom and the car in return for the baseball player. The business partners called police instead, The New York Post reported.

Vucetovic and Gilkes were arrested at the hotel at 3:50 a.m. Thursday, police said. Gilkes was charged with unlawful imprisonment and Vucetovic faces a kidnapping charge.

Susini told police he was Rodriguez's nephew, but a spokesman for the former Yankees player told the New York Post the 29-year-old was the son of Rodriguez’s half-brother Joe’s late girlfriend.

“This guy is 100 percent not Alex’s relative,” a spokesman for the baseball player said.