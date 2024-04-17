Alex Rodriguez recalls giving Patrick Mahomes the 'worst advice ever' before NFL stardom

Patrick Mahomes grew up around baseball more than he did football.

He admitted in an interview with Time magazine published on Tuesday that baseball was his "first love" as he watched his father, Pat Mahomes, pitch for several teams in Major League Baseball.

Alex Rodriguez, who played with the Kansas City Chiefs star’s father when the two were on the Texas Rangers in 2001, recalled the "worst advice" he gave to the future quarterback.

"Patrick Mahomes has always had the heart of a champion. I remember Pat as a young kid, coming to practice with his dad to tee up baseballs for me and my teammates," Rodriguez wrote as Mahomes was named one of the "most influential people in the world."

"I distinctly remember giving him the worst advice ever. ‘Don’t play football. The money’s in baseball.’ I’m happy to be wrong and glad he didn’t listen! Patrick has transcended the game of football to become one of the most respected athletes of all time, both on and off the field.

"His insatiable desire to win is outdone only by his passion to give back and make the world around him better. Patrick’s legacy will live on far beyond his playing days. And—as evidenced by his back-to-back Super Bowl wins—he’s not done yet!"

Mahomes told the magazine he did not like having to hit off of a tee, especially when he saw Rodriguez leading the majors in home runs at the time.

"I’m like, ‘I just want you to throw it to me.’ I go watch Alex Rodriguez, he’s leading the league in home runs, and he’s hitting off the tee every single day," Mahomes said. "It taught me that even whenever I get to where I want to get to, I can’t let the fundamentals slip. I can’t stop working and doing the little things. That’s what makes people great."

Mahomes was drafted by the Detroit Tigers out of high school but chose to play football at Texas Tech instead. He said he wanted to play three years of football and three years of baseball before going back into the draft pool.

However, his football stardom took off with the Red Raiders. The Chiefs ended up trading up in the draft to select Mahomes, and in seven seasons, Kansas City has made four Super Bowls, winning three.