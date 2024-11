Vancouver Canucks star J.T. Miller has taken an indefinite leave of absence for personal reasons, the team announced Tuesday.

Miller has played for the Canucks since the 2019-20 season after spending time with the Tampa Bay Lightning and New York Rangers. He was an All-Star for the first time last season.

So far this year, he’s appeared in 17 games this season, scoring six goals and tallying 10 assists.

"Right now, our sole focus is making sure that J.T. knows the entire organization is here to support him," general manager Patrik Allvin said. "Out of respect to J.T., we will have no further comment at this time."

The team did not say what sparked the leave.

"Obviously, he’s a massive part of our team and a superstar in the league. So any time you miss a guy like that, you’re going to feel it," Vancouver captain Quinn Hughes said. "But at the same time, we have a lot of confidence in the guys we have here. Coming into the year we thought we had a contending team, and it’s not just one guy, it’s our whole group."

Last year, Miller finished with 37 goals and 66 assists. His 103 points was a career-high.

"Obviously, a very big hole to fill. But we wish him well in his personal matter, and we’re here to support him, the whole organization," Elias Pettersson said.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.