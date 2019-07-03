Alex Morgan tea celebration during US win over England offends some Brits

U.S. women’s soccer star Alex Morgan scored the go-ahead goal against England to lift the Americans to their third straight Women’s World Cup final match.

Morgan celebrated the goal by going to the corner and pretending to sip tea. It was her sixth goal of the tournament and she now leads all competitors in goals scored.

However, the celebration didn’t sit well for some. With the Americans being criticized as “arrogant” in the days leading up to the semifinal match, Morgan’s celebration didn’t do much to quiet the fervor.

“I expected Alex to grab a goal, but I’m not that happy with that celebration,” Lianne Sanderson, a former member of England’s national team, said on BeIN Sports. “You can celebrate however you want, but that for me is a bit distasteful. … I could be wrong, but it’s based upon playing against England, and we love our tea.”

Faye White, who is a former captain on the English national team, on Wednesday slammed Morgan over the tea gesture on “Good Morning Britain.”

“I wish I was on the pitch to put in a tackle,” White said.

On the tea celebration, Morgan told reporters after the match she just wanted to keep things “interesting.”

“I feel like we didn’t take an easy route through this tournament and ‘that’s the tea,’” she said, according to the Guardian.

The U.S. team earlier in the tournament had been slammed for celebrating during their 13-0 win over Thailand. Since then, they’ve stepped up to answer every critic they’ve faced.