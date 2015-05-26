Aleksander Barkov scores go-ahead goal for Panthers in 4-2 win over Jets

next Image 1 of 2

Aleksander Barkov scored the go-ahead goal late in the third period, lifting the Florida Panthers over the Winnipeg Jets 4-2 on Thursday night.

Brad Boyes and Derek Mackenzie also scored for Florida and Nick Bjugstad added an empty-netter with 46 seconds left. Dan Ellis made 18 saves for the Panthers in his third consecutive start in place of the injured Roberto Luongo. Luongo is day to day with an upper-body injury sustained on March 3 against the Toronto Maple Leafs.

Jonathan Huberdeau and Jaromir Jagr each had two assists.