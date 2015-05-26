Expand / Collapse search
May 2, 2016

Aleksander Barkov scores go-ahead goal for Panthers in 4-2 win over Jets

By | Associated Press
    After colliding with Winnipeg Jets' Andrew Ladd (16), Florida Panthers' Aleksander Barkov (16) falls to the ice during the second period of an NHL hockey game in Sunrise, Fla., Thursday, March 12, 2015. (AP Photo/J Pat Carter) (The Associated Press)

    Winnipeg Jets' Jacob Trouba (8) wrestles Florida Panthers' Jimmy Hayes (12) away from the net during the first period of an NHL hockey game in Sunrise, Fla., Thursday, March 12, 2015. (AP Photo/J Pat Carter) (The Associated Press)

SUNRISE, Fla. – Aleksander Barkov scored the go-ahead goal late in the third period, lifting the Florida Panthers over the Winnipeg Jets 4-2 on Thursday night.

Brad Boyes and Derek Mackenzie also scored for Florida and Nick Bjugstad added an empty-netter with 46 seconds left. Dan Ellis made 18 saves for the Panthers in his third consecutive start in place of the injured Roberto Luongo. Luongo is day to day with an upper-body injury sustained on March 3 against the Toronto Maple Leafs.

Jonathan Huberdeau and Jaromir Jagr each had two assists.