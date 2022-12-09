Expand / Collapse search
Olympics
Published

Albanian long jumper accused of using false information in order to qualify for Olympics

The long jumper and two Albanian Athletics Federation officials have been suspended

Joe Morgan
By Joe Morgan | Fox News
Fox News Flash top sports headlines for December 9

An Albanian long jumper and two Albanian Athletics Federation officials could face bans after an investigation found that false information could have been used in helping the long jumper make the 2020 Summer Olympics in Tokyo

The Athletics Integrity Unit (AIU), which is the "independent body created by the World Athletics that manages all integrity issues," accused Albanian long jumper Izmir Smajlaj and the Federation’s president and general secretary, provisionally suspending the three until the end of the investigation. 

Izmir Smajlaj of Albania competes in the men's long jump final during Day 2 of the 2018 European Athletics Championships at the Olympic Stadium in Berlin.

Izmir Smajlaj of Albania competes in the men's long jump final during Day 2 of the 2018 European Athletics Championships at the Olympic Stadium in Berlin.

The allegations stem from a competition held in Albania in May 2021, in which Smajlaj won with a jump of 8.16 meters. 

Smajlaj’s distance did not qualify him for the Olympics, but due to the "universality" rule, Smajlaj went to Tokyo. 

The rule allows for countries to send one male or female to Olympic track events, according to The Associated Press. The athletes still must prove their "technical level" in the sports in order to earn a spot.

Albania's Izmir Smajlaj competes in the men's long jump qualification during the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at the Olympic Stadium in Tokyo on July 31, 2021.

Albania's Izmir Smajlaj competes in the men's long jump qualification during the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at the Olympic Stadium in Tokyo on July 31, 2021.

"The AIU’s mandate is to ensure clean and fair competition, and to hold anyone who may have breached the Integrity Code of Conduct accountable for their actions, including high-ranking officials," said AIU head Brett Clothier. 

"Competition manipulation is a serious threat to the integrity of athletics and the AIU is committed to protecting our sport from it." 

At the Olympics. Smajlaj jumped 7.86 meters and did not qualify for the final. 

Izmir Smajlaj of Team Albania competes in the men's long jump qualification on Day 8 of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at Olympic Stadium in Tokyo on July 31, 2021. 

Izmir Smajlaj of Team Albania competes in the men's long jump qualification on Day 8 of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at Olympic Stadium in Tokyo on July 31, 2021.

In September, Albania was one of seven countries placed on the AIU’s competition manipulation watch list.

"The integrity of our sport is our highest priority at World Athletics," said World Athletics president Lord Coe, according to the BBC. "Without it, we don't have a sport.

"Maintaining integrity requires eternal vigilance and this is a timely reminder that all our member federations must be equally committed to upholding the principles of fair competition."

