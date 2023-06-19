Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Alabama Crimson Tide
Published

Alabama's Nick Saban rails against College Football Playoff system: 'Do you really get the best teams?'

Saban's Crimson Tide was 11-2 last season

Ryan Gaydos
By Ryan Gaydos | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top sports headlines for June 19 Video

Fox News Flash top sports headlines for June 19

Fox News Flash top sports headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

Alabama football finished 11-2 during the 2022 season and fell short of making the College Football Playoff. Instead, the Crimson Tide made the Sugar Bowl and topped Kansas State 45-20.

Legendary coach Nick Saban talked about the College Football Playoff system when it came to parity in the FBS and whether there was a better way to decide which team gets into the postseason.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Nick Saban in 2022 Sugar Bowl

Head coach Nick Saban of the Alabama Crimson Tide looks on during the Allstate Sugar Bowl at Caesars Superdome on December 31, 2022 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Chris Graythen/Getty Images)

"So but the problem with the way the whole system is, there’s no accounting for that, right," Saban told FOX Sports’ Joel Klatt on "The Joel Klatt Show" podcast. "So, all we do is take the teams that win the most games at the end of the year, put them in the playoffs. But do you really get the best teams? When they told me that we would be favored against three out of the four teams that got in the playoff, I’m like, why aren’t we in the playoffs?"

The College Football Playoff national championship saw Georgia dominate TCU 65-7 in one of the biggest blowouts in the history of the national title game. Georgia beat Ohio State and TCU topped Michigan to get to the final.

Alabama was seen as the favorite in each of their games during the season. The Crimson Tide suffered losses against Tennessee and LSU on the road.

Nick Saban vs Auburn in 2022

Head coach Nick Saban of the Alabama Crimson Tide looks on during pregame warmups prior to facing the Auburn Tigers at Bryant-Denny Stadium on November 26, 2022 in Tuscaloosa, Alabama. (Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

DEION SANDERS CLAPS BACK AT CRITICISM FROM PITT HEAD COACH: ‘I DON’T KNOW WHO HE IS’

According to AL.com, Alabama may have been favored against Michigan and TCU and underdogs against Georgia and Ohio State.

"Does that mean they have a better team?" Saban said. "Or does it mean that those people don’t know what they’re talking about? I really don’t know that. But I’m not being critical of anybody. But if you’re going to have parity, you have to have a better way of figuring out who has the best teams, not just because you lose two games on the last play of the game.

"That knocks you out when you may be better than somebody else who didn’t have the same circumstances that they had played."

The College Football Playoff will expand for the 2024 season.

Nick Saban at a dinner

Nick Saban attends an event with Aflac to deliver My Special Aflac Ducks® to Children's Of Alabama on June 06, 2023 in Birmingham, Alabama. (Derek White/Getty Images for Aflac)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Alabama is expected to be among the favorites to win the championship during the 2023 season.

Ryan Gaydos is a senior editor for Fox News Digital.