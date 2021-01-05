Expand / Collapse search
Alabama Crimson Tide
Alabama's DeVonta Smith wins 2020 Heisman Trophy

Smith finished the college football season with 105 catches for 1,641 receiving yards and 20 touchdowns to help lead the Crimson Tide to a perfect 10-0 record

Daniel Canova
By Daniel Canova | Fox News
Alabama’s DeVonta Smith wasn’t just the best wide receiver in college football in 2020, he was recognized as the best overall player in the sport as well.

Smith was honored as the winner of the Heisman Trophy award on Tuesday night. He finished the college football season with 105 catches for 1,641 receiving yards and 20 touchdowns to help lead the Crimson Tide to a perfect 10-0 record, and a big 31-14 win over Notre Dame in the College Football Playoffs.

Smith hauled in seven receptions for 130 yards and three scores in the win.

