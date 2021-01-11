Alabama's Devonta Smith leaves national title game with hand injury after incredible 1st half

Alabama star Devonta Smith left the college football national championship game in the third quarter after an impressive first half against Ohio State on Monday night.

On the Crimson Tide’s first drive of the third quarter, Smith was seen getting jammed up by an Ohio State defender. Replays from the play appeared to show Smith hurt his right hand.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

The wide receiver was taken to the team’s medical tent and then he was seen walking back to the locker room with Alabama up 38-24 late in the third.

Alabama said he was questionable to return with a hand injury.

Smith put together a historic first half.

ALABAMA'S JORDAN BATTLE EJECTED FROM NATIONAL TITLE GAME, EMOTIONAL ON SIDELINE

The reigning Heisman Trophy winner had 12 catches for 215 yards and three touchdowns.

Those watching the game were concerned about the so-called "Heisman jinx" where winners don’t perform well in bowl games. The so-called jinx didn’t affect Joe Burrow in last year’s national championship game aside from the injury didn’t affect Smith much either.

Smith, a senior had 105 catches for 1,641 yards and 20 touchdowns this season. He got most of the attention this season as teammate Jaylen Waddle went down with an ankle injury.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Smith has skyrocketed up NFL draft boards and could be the first wide receiver taken come spring.