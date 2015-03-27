Alabama State wins Magic City Classic

The biggest crowd of the FCS season watched Alabama State knock off SWAC rival Alabama A&M, 31-13, in the 71st annual Magic City Classic on Saturday.

A Legion Field crowd of 58,201 saw Alabama State's Greg Jenkins pass for 264 yards and two touchdowns, and Isaiah Crowell rush for 60 yards and two touchdowns.

The Hornets held a 419-261 edge in total yards and didn't allow any points in the second half.

Kaderius Lacey rushed for Alabama A&M's two touchdowns.

Alabama State (5-3, 5-2) moved into a tie for first place with A&M (6-2, 5-2) in the East Division. Idle Jackson State (4-4, 4-2) sits right behind the two, having already defeated Alabama State and set to play A&M on Nov. 10.