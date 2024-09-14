Alabama rolls over Wisconsin in Crimson Tide's first visit to Madison in nearly a century

Alabama quarterback Jalen Milroe shined on Saturday as the Crimson Tide made a rare regular season trip north of the Mason-Dixon line.

Milroe finished the game against the Wisconsin Badgers with three passing touchdowns. He added two more rushing touchdowns as he racked up 75 yards on the ground to help Alabama cruise to a 42-10 victory at Camp Randall Stadium on Saturday.

"Every time I get to touch the football field, I’m just very blessed, very passionate about the game of football," Milroe said. "Whenever we have an opportunity to make an explosive (play), it’s all about just having fun, just falling back to why I play the game - just to have fun, have moments like that."

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Wisconsin quarterback Tyler Van Dyke was forced to exit the game early due to an injury. He suffered the injury when he was tackled on a scramble.

Van Dyke clutched his right knee at the end of the run and eventually was carted into the locker room. He watched the second half from Wisconsin's sideline, but he needed the assistance of crutches.

LSU NARROWLY AVOIDS UPSET WHEN SOUTH CAROLINA MISSES LAST-SECOND FIELD GOAL

Braedyn Locke stepped in for Van Dyke and finished the day with 125 passing yards, including a 3-yard touchdown to Will Pauling.

Saturday was the first time the Crimson Tide's first trip to Madison since a 15-0 loss to Wisconsin in 1928. Meanwhile, Wisconsin suffered its most lopsided home loss since a 48-7 defeat against Penn State in 2008.

Alabama running back Jam Miller, who scored a touchdown on a 34-yard run, credited the team's offensive line when he spoke about the Crimson Tide's productive day.

"That group was amazing today, just seeing them move guys and creating holes for the running back and making a big pocket for the quarterback," Miller said. "It made a difference. It was great to see what they can do."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Wisconsin head coach Luke Fickell said the blowout loss was painful.

"I’ll give you guys the same message I just gave them," Fickell said. "If you haven’t had your (behind) whooped before, you just did. It hurts. It’s not easy. But in this game, that’s going to happen. It’s part of the game. It stinks. It doesn’t mean you didn’t work hard. It doesn’t mean you didn’t prepare. It means you didn’t get the job done."

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X, and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.