Alabama rolls over Wisconsin in Crimson Tide's first visit to Madison in nearly a century

Alabama last visited Wisconsin's Camp Randall Stadium in 1928

By Chantz Martin Fox News
Published
Alabama quarterback Jalen Milroe shined on Saturday as the Crimson Tide made a rare regular season trip north of the Mason-Dixon line.

Milroe finished the game against the Wisconsin Badgers with three passing touchdowns. He added two more rushing touchdowns as he racked up 75 yards on the ground to help Alabama cruise to a 42-10 victory at Camp Randall Stadium on Saturday. 

"Every time I get to touch the football field, I’m just very blessed, very passionate about the game of football," Milroe said. "Whenever we have an opportunity to make an explosive (play), it’s all about just having fun, just falling back to why I play the game - just to have fun, have moments like that."

Alabama Crimson Tide player scores a touchdown

Sep 14, 2024; Madison, Wisconsin, USA; Alabama Crimson Tide quarterback Jalen Milroe (4) scores a touchdown in 10-yard run against Wisconsin Badgers safety Hunter Wohler (24) during the third quarter at Camp Randall Stadium. (Mark Hoffman/USA TODAY Network via Imagn Images)

Wisconsin quarterback Tyler Van Dyke was forced to exit the game early due to an injury. He suffered the injury when he was tackled on a scramble.

Van Dyke clutched his right knee at the end of the run and eventually was carted into the locker room. He watched the second half from Wisconsin's sideline, but he needed the assistance of crutches.

Braedyn Locke stepped in for Van Dyke and finished the day with 125 passing yards, including a 3-yard touchdown to Will Pauling.

Wisconsin player runs with the football

Wisconsin's Chez Mellusi (1) runs during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Alabama Saturday, Sept. 14, 2024, in Madison, Wis.  (AP Photo/Morry Gash)

Saturday was the first time the Crimson Tide's first trip to Madison since a 15-0 loss to Wisconsin in 1928. Meanwhile, Wisconsin suffered its most lopsided home loss since a 48-7 defeat against Penn State in 2008.

Alabama running back Jam Miller, who scored a touchdown on a 34-yard run, credited the team's offensive line when he spoke about the Crimson Tide's productive day.

Kalen DeBoer looks on during an Alabama game

Kalen DeBoer head coach of the Alabama Crimson Tide looks on before game against the Wisconsin Badgers at Camp Randall Stadium on September 14, 2024 in Madison, Wisconsin.  (John Fisher/Getty Images)

"That group was amazing today, just seeing them move guys and creating holes for the running back and making a big pocket for the quarterback," Miller said. "It made a difference. It was great to see what they can do."

Wisconsin head coach Luke Fickell said the blowout loss was painful.

"I’ll give you guys the same message I just gave them," Fickell said. "If you haven’t had your (behind) whooped before, you just did. It hurts. It’s not easy. But in this game, that’s going to happen. It’s part of the game. It stinks. It doesn’t mean you didn’t work hard. It doesn’t mean you didn’t prepare. It means you didn’t get the job done."

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Chantz Martin is a sports writer for Fox News Digital.