Alabama Crimson Tide

Alabama offensive lineman arrested for allegedly knowingly spreading STD: report

Bama is gearing up for the Rose Bowl against Michigan

Ryan Morik By Ryan Morik Fox News
Published
An Alabama football player was reportedly arrested for allegedly knowingly spreading an STD.

Elijah Pritchett, an offensive lineman, was put into custody on Wednesday in Tuscaloosa, AL.com says.

Pritchett, 19, was released on a $500 bond after a report had been filed against him on December 13.

Bama logo

The Alabama logo painted on the field prior to the SEC Championship game between the Alabama Crimson Tide and the Georgia Bulldogs at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on December 2, 2023, in Atlanta, Georgia.  (Todd Kirkland/Getty Images)

AL.com says a warrant was obtained under state code that reads: "Any person afflicted with a sexually transmitted disease who shall knowingly transmit, or assume the risk of transmitting, or do any act which will probably or likely transmit such disease to another person."

The charge is a Class C misdemeanor in the state of Alabama - Pritchett could spend three months in jail or pay fines up to $500.

Neither the Tuscaloosa Police Department nor the University of Alabama immediately responded to emails on Saturday afternoon.

He had split time with Kadyn Proctor on the left side earlier in the season, but Proctor wound up garnering more snaps and has been the mainstay in recent weeks. 

Alabama Basketball, Alabama Softball, Alabama sports

Elijah Pritchett was reportedly arrested earlier this week.

Pritchett did not record an offensive snap in the SEC title game against Georgia, which effectively clinched them a College Football Playoff spot. Roughly two weeks later, Pritchett said he would enter the transfer portal, but he pulled an about-face.

"Transferring is not in my best interest. I apologize for any and all inconveniences. I’m 100% locked in. Roll Tide!" said to On3.

Pritchett returned to Bama practice on December 16 to gear up for their Rose Bowl matchup against No. 1 Michigan in the CFP. The Tide is ranked No. 4.

Alabama logo on equipment

The Alabama Crimson Tide logo before the College Football Playoff National Championship football game against the Ohio State Buckeyes at Hard Rock Stadium on January 11, 2021, in Miami Gardens, Florida. The Alabama Crimson Tide defeated the Ohio State Buckeyes 52-24.  (Alika Jenner/Getty Images)

Pritchett was a five-star recruit and the fifth-ranked offensive lineman for the Class of 2022. He red-shirted after playing in just two games last season.

