Alabama's Nick Saban admits his wife gets on him about defensive schemes

Alabama football coach Nick Saban might arguably be the greatest coach in college football history, but he’s still hearing it at home about some of his defensive schemes.

Saban and his wife, Terry, have been married for more than 45 years and there’s definitely one thing she harps on him about, he admitted Thursday.

"Miss Terry always wants to blitz more. I’ve never said this to Miss Terry, but I’m a secondary coach. And secondary coaches who play for coaches who blitz a lot end up sleeping under the bridge and twitching because you’re always putting the backend in a tough situation," he said, via The Spun.

The Crimson Tide might have to use the blitz a bit more on Saturday.

Alabama has a huge SEC matchup against Ole Miss. Both teams are entering the season undefeated and the Rebels have a legitimate Heisman Trophy contender in Matt Corral, not to mention Lane Kiffin roaming the sidelines calling the plays.

Alabama is allowing just 17.5 points and 288.8 yards per game. Ole Miss’ offense is averaging 52.7 points and 336.7 yards per game.

It’s going to be an epic clash of SEC opponents. Alabama already had a close game against Florida and are likely in for another one against the Rebs.