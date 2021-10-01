Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Alabama Crimson Tide
Published

Alabama's Nick Saban admits his wife gets on him about defensive schemes

Alabama will play Ole Miss in a huge SEC matchup

By Ryan Gaydos | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for October 1 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for October 1

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

Alabama football coach Nick Saban might arguably be the greatest coach in college football history, but he’s still hearing it at home about some of his defensive schemes.

Saban and his wife, Terry, have been married for more than 45 years and there’s definitely one thing she harps on him about, he admitted Thursday.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Head coach Nick Saban of the Alabama Crimson Tide celebrates with his wife Terry after beating the Georgia Bulldogs in overtime to win the CFP National Championship presented by AT&amp;amp;T at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on Jan. 8, 2018 in Atlanta, Georgia. Alabama won 26-23.

Head coach Nick Saban of the Alabama Crimson Tide celebrates with his wife Terry after beating the Georgia Bulldogs in overtime to win the CFP National Championship presented by AT&amp;amp;T at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on Jan. 8, 2018 in Atlanta, Georgia. Alabama won 26-23. (Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

"Miss Terry always wants to blitz more. I’ve never said this to Miss Terry, but I’m a secondary coach. And secondary coaches who play for coaches who blitz a lot end up sleeping under the bridge and twitching because you’re always putting the backend in a tough situation," he said, via The Spun.

The Crimson Tide might have to use the blitz a bit more on Saturday.

HOW THE SEC EAST IS SHAPING UP, HEADING INTO A MONSTER SATURDAY

Mississippi head coach Lane Kiffin watches a replay during the second half of the team's NCAA college football game against Tulane on Saturday, Sept. 18, 2021, in Oxford, Miss. Mississippi won 61-21. 

Mississippi head coach Lane Kiffin watches a replay during the second half of the team's NCAA college football game against Tulane on Saturday, Sept. 18, 2021, in Oxford, Miss. Mississippi won 61-21.  (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)

Alabama has a huge SEC matchup against Ole Miss. Both teams are entering the season undefeated and the Rebels have a legitimate Heisman Trophy contender in Matt Corral, not to mention Lane Kiffin roaming the sidelines calling the plays.

Alabama is allowing just 17.5 points and 288.8 yards per game. Ole Miss’ offense is averaging 52.7 points and 336.7 yards per game.

Alabama quarterback Bryce Young (9) scrambles away from Miami safety Gilbert Frierson (3) before throwing a touchdown pass during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 4, 2021, in Atlanta.

Alabama quarterback Bryce Young (9) scrambles away from Miami safety Gilbert Frierson (3) before throwing a touchdown pass during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 4, 2021, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

It’s going to be an epic clash of SEC opponents. Alabama already had a close game against Florida and are likely in for another one against the Rebs.

Ryan Gaydos is the Sports Editor for Fox News and Fox Business. Follow Ryan Gaydos on Twitter @Gaydos_ and if you got a tip you can email Ryan at Ryan.Gaydos@fox.com