Alabama's Nick Saban invites Ray Rice to talk to team about 'how to treat the opposite sex'

Alabama football coach Nick Saban invited former NFL running back Ray Rice, whose pro career ended after he was infamously caught on video punching his then-fiancée, to speak to the Crimson Tide last week about domestic violence and “how to treat the opposite sex.”

Rice, a former member of the Baltimore Ravens, had his NFL career cut short, back in 2014. He was suspended and essentially became persona non grata in the league, leading him to officially announce his retirement and start a new career as an advocate against domestic violence.

SWINNEY: NO. 1 CLEMSON TO PLAY SEVERAL NEW FACES ON D-LINE

Saban provided AL.com with details of what Rice would be talking about in the event.

“Well, he’s obviously going to talk about how to treat the opposite sex and having the proper respect for other people,” Saban said. “And I think that’s important to relationships. It’s important as a person to be able to do those things in a very respectful manner.”

Saban added: “I think a lot of the players can relate to [Rice’s] circumstance. And it will be interesting to hear a guy that has had issues that now has turned a corner and has really done everything he can to help other people not have the same problem that he has. I have a tremendous amount of respect for him doing that and we’re certainly glad to have him here.”

Rice has previously spoken to Georgia and Ohio State football programs, according to College Football Talk.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Each year, Saban invites at least one “Title IX speaker” to discuss several topics. This season, he’s also invited ESPN stars Jay Bilas and Stephen A. Smith, as well as former boxing champion Mike Tyson.