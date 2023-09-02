Expand / Collapse search
Alabama Crimson Tide

Alabama names starting QB for season opener against Middle Tennessee: report

Alabama kicks off its season at 7:30 p.m. ET

Joe Morgan By Joe Morgan Fox News
Published
The Alabama Crimson Tide have their starting quarterback for the opener against Middle Tennessee. 

Nick Saban will roll with sophomore Jalen Milroe on Saturday, according to a report by ESPN. 

Jalen Milroe runs during the Spring Game

Jalen Milroe, #4 of the White Team, runs the ball during the first half of the Alabama Spring Football Game at Bryant-Denny Stadium on April 22, 2023, in Tuscaloosa, Alabama.  (Brandon Sumrall/Getty Images)

The quarterback position has been the main area of concern as Alabama prepared for the 2023 college football season. 

With the departure of Bryce Young, the 2021 Heisman Trophy winner, Alabama no longer has a proven quarterback at the position. 

Milroe, who stepped in and started for an injured Young against Texas A&M last season, will get the first opportunity to show he is the right man for the job, according to the report.  

How long he will hold onto the starting job is another question. 

Nick Saban against Arkansas

Alabama Crimson Tide head coach Nick Saban during the college football game between the Alabama Crimson Tide and Arkansas Razorbacks on October 1, 2022, at Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium in Fayetteville, Arkansas.  (Andy Altenburger/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Leading up to Week 1, Saban made it clear that he is not afraid to give the other QBs a shot if one is struggling. 

"And where you all [media] think whoever we name as a starter the first game, that's like the end of it. That's not the end of it. It's just the beginning. What if the guy doesn't play good? He's not entitled to keep playing," Saban told reporters in August.

"And the guy that doesn’t play has every opportunity to practice and be more consistent and win the team over so that when he gets an opportunity to play, he plays really well. We have changed quarterbacks around here a few times during the season. I know you guys are looking for an end, but it’s not even going to be the end in the first game."

Alabama QB Jalen Milroe during warmups

Head coach Nick Saban of the Alabama Crimson Tide looks on during pregame warmups prior to facing the Texas A&amp;M Aggies at Bryant-Denny Stadium on October 8, 2022, in Tuscaloosa, Alabama.  (Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

Milroe has been competing with fellow sophomore Tyler Simpson and Notre Dame transfer Tyler Buchner for the starting job. 

Alabama’s first real test will come against the Texas Longhorns in Week 2 when Steve Sarkisian takes his team to Tuscaloosa. 

Texas nearly pulled off a massive upset over Alabama last season, losing 20-19 as Young led the Crimson Tide down the field with his legs and his arm late in the fourth quarter, getting kicker Will Reichard in range for the game-winning 33-yard field goal.

