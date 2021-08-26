Alabama will lose to this team in 2021, Steve Spurrier predicts

Will any team be able to beat Alabama this year? Steve Spurrier thinks so.

The former college football coach made a huge prediction for the upcoming 2021 season that could have huge national championship implications if it occurs.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

"The Head Ball Coach" said on 1010 XL's "Gators Roundtable" he believes Florida will beat Alabama. The clip was shared on social media on Wednesday and the full episode will come out Friday.

"We get Bama, Coach has already predicted we’re going to get Bama," former Gators quarterback Shane Matthews said.

KIRK HERBSTREIT ON COLLEGE FOOTBALL PLAYERS GUNNING FOR NFL: 'NEVER SEEN A GENERATION OF KIDS IN SUCH A RUSH'

Spurrier responded: "I think we’re going to pull the upset."

The two then speculated over whether Alabama could sit Bryce Young at some point if he’s not performing at a high standard. Spurrier wondered whether Alabama could bench a quarterback who is supposedly earning $1 million from name, image and likeness deals.

Florida nearly upset Alabama in the SEC Championship last season. Alabama beat them 52-46. The Gators may have had more momentum going into the game if they didn’t suffer a late penalty against LSU the week before and eventually lost 37-34 in that game.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The 2021 matchup vs. Alabama is set for Sept. 18 at home. Florida starts its season on Sept. 4 against Florida Atlantic and then on the road the following week against South Florida.