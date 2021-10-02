Expand / Collapse search
Alabama Crimson Tide
Published

Ex-Alabama QB Jay Barker praises Bryce Young, gives his thoughts on the evolution of college football

Bryce Young is among the top quarterbacks in the nation, let alone the SEC

By Alejandro Avila | OutKick
Fox News Flash top headlines for October 2

Fox News Flash top headlines for October 2

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

Former Alabama quarterback Jay Barker joined the OutKick The Tailgate crew to give his insight on the battle between the No. 1 Crimson Tide and No. 12 Ole Miss — including some well-deserved praise for Bryce Young, thoughts on the Rebels’ Matt Corral and the evolving landscape of the 2021 college football season.

Jill Savage, joined by OutKick 360’s Jonathan Hutton, sat with Barker to discuss the two young quarterbacks set to face off in Tuscaloosa during Saturday’s marquee matchup.

Alabama quarterback Bryce Young (9) throws a touchdown pass under pressure from Mississippi during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Oct. 2, 2021, in Tuscaloosa, Ala.

Alabama quarterback Bryce Young (9) throws a touchdown pass under pressure from Mississippi during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Oct. 2, 2021, in Tuscaloosa, Ala. (AP Photo/Vasha Hunt)

Alabama quarterback Bryce Young (9) scrambles away from Miami safety Gilbert Frierson (3) before throwing a touchdown pass during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 4, 2021, in Atlanta.

Alabama quarterback Bryce Young (9) scrambles away from Miami safety Gilbert Frierson (3) before throwing a touchdown pass during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 4, 2021, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)

"Everything, pretty much. The kid [Young] is so talented and he has such a calm about him," commented Barker. "The one thing that stands out the most is how he can move around the pocket. He keeps his eyes down the field, he can make the throw and he can make it off-balance. He can make it accurately, he can put touch on it if he needs to … change the speed of the ball, different arm angles. But I think the biggest thing is that he’s a great guy. The team, they love him."

Alabama quarterback Bryce Young (9) throws long against Mercer during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021, in Tuscaloosa, Ala.

Alabama quarterback Bryce Young (9) throws long against Mercer during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021, in Tuscaloosa, Ala. (AP Photo/Vasha Hunt)

Nick Saban’s 4-0 team takes on Lane Kiffin’s 3-0 Rebels at 3:30 p.m. (ET) on CBS. Tune in to Clay Travis and the OutKick crew as they break down a loaded Saturday slate of thrilling matchups.