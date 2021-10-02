Ex-Alabama QB Jay Barker praises Bryce Young, gives his thoughts on the evolution of college football

Former Alabama quarterback Jay Barker joined the OutKick The Tailgate crew to give his insight on the battle between the No. 1 Crimson Tide and No. 12 Ole Miss — including some well-deserved praise for Bryce Young, thoughts on the Rebels’ Matt Corral and the evolving landscape of the 2021 college football season.

Jill Savage, joined by OutKick 360’s Jonathan Hutton, sat with Barker to discuss the two young quarterbacks set to face off in Tuscaloosa during Saturday’s marquee matchup.

"Everything, pretty much. The kid [Young] is so talented and he has such a calm about him," commented Barker. "The one thing that stands out the most is how he can move around the pocket. He keeps his eyes down the field, he can make the throw and he can make it off-balance. He can make it accurately, he can put touch on it if he needs to … change the speed of the ball, different arm angles. But I think the biggest thing is that he’s a great guy. The team, they love him."

Nick Saban’s 4-0 team takes on Lane Kiffin’s 3-0 Rebels at 3:30 p.m. (ET) on CBS. Tune in to Clay Travis and the OutKick crew as they break down a loaded Saturday slate of thrilling matchups.