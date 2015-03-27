Expand / Collapse search
Last Update November 20, 2014

Alabama Heisman winner Ingram returning to practice from knee injury

By | Associated Press

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. – Alabama tailback Mark Ingram practiced Monday, wearing a brace on his left knee.

The Heisman Trophy winner appears on track to return against Duke after missing the first two games with a knee injury. The top-ranked Crimson Tide also is set to get defensive end Marcell Dareus back from a two-game suspension.

Ingram worked some last Thursday, but the coaches decided he didn't log enough practice time to risk playing for the top-ranked Tide against Penn State.

He had arthroscopic surgery on his left knee five days before the opener against San Jose State.