Akron Zips debut turnover pencil, things immediately get dangerous

The Akron Zips might be better off turning over their "turnover pencil" so they can use its eraser to get rid of the idea altogether.

The Zips may have lost to the UAB Blazers to fall to 0-2 on the season Saturday, but the defense's newest prop had plenty of eyes on it -- unfortunately one of those eyes came a bit too close.

Akron became the latest team to unleash a new twist on the Miami Hurricanes’ turnover chain. The Zips debuted the turnover pencil in the second half against the Blazers. Akron was down 17-6 at that point.

But it’s all fun and games until someone loses an eye.

Akron cornerback Jordyn Riley was seen on camera lifting up the pencil, which is reminiscent of the famous “Spongebob Squarepants” character DoodleBob.

As Riley sits down on the bench, he’s seen nearly poking a teammate’s eye out.

The Zips could add some sort of extra protection to the pencil just in case the worst does happen.