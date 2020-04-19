Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2020 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

NFL Draft
Published

AJ Epenesa: 5 things to know about the 2020 NFL Draft prospect

Ryan Gaydos
By Ryan Gaydos | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for April 19Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for April 19

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

A.J. Epenesa is a defensive lineman who is looking to make the jump from college to the pros.

Epenesa was a five-star recruit before he committed to Iowa in 2016, according to Rivals. Epenesa picked the Hawkeyes over Alabama, Florida State, Illinois and Indiana.

Epenesa was a standout on the football field at Edwardsville High School in Edwardsville, Ill. He was the highest-rated recruit to join Kirk Ferentz’s team at the time. Before playing for Iowa, he played in the Army All-American Bowl and the Polynesian Bowl.

Here are five more things to know about Epenesa.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE NFL DRAFT COVERAGE

**

1) HOW DOES HE STACK UP?

A.J. Epenesa may be a late first-round pick. (Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports)

A.J. Epenesa may be a late first-round pick. (Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports)

Epenesa is listed at 6-foot-5 and 275 pounds. At the Scouting Combine, he was measured as having 34 1/2-inch arms and 10 1/8-inch hands. He ran a 5.04 40-yard dash, recorded 17 reps at the bench press and had a 32.5-inch vertical jump.

2) TWO-SPORT STAR

Not only was he a top athlete in football - he was also great at track and field. He won state titles in the discus throw during his high school junior and senior years in Illinois.

3) FAMILY IN THE PRO RANKS

Epenesa’s cousin Jacob Tuioti-Mariner plays in the NFL as well. He signed with the Atlanta Falcons prior to the start of the 2019 season and was promoted to the main roster during the season. He’s still listed on the Falcons’ roster.

4) SOLID COLLEGIATE CAREER

Epenesa had a solid freshman season with Iowa. He recorded 4.5 sacks and was named to the All-Freshman Big Ten Conference team. He didn’t start a single game during his sophomore season but still managed 10.5 sacks. He then recorded 11.5 sacks his junior season before declaring for the draft.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

5) WHERE WILL HE GO?

Epenesa is one of the top defensive linemen in the draft. But due to a deep defensive line class, he may not see the first round. Most experts believe Epenesa could fall to the second round.

Ryan Gaydos is a sports reporter for FoxNews.com and FoxBusiness.com. Follow him on Twitter @Gaydos_