AJ Epenesa: 5 things to know about the 2020 NFL Draft prospect

A.J. Epenesa is a defensive lineman who is looking to make the jump from college to the pros.

Epenesa was a five-star recruit before he committed to Iowa in 2016, according to Rivals. Epenesa picked the Hawkeyes over Alabama, Florida State, Illinois and Indiana.

Epenesa was a standout on the football field at Edwardsville High School in Edwardsville, Ill. He was the highest-rated recruit to join Kirk Ferentz’s team at the time. Before playing for Iowa, he played in the Army All-American Bowl and the Polynesian Bowl.

Here are five more things to know about Epenesa.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE NFL DRAFT COVERAGE

**

1) HOW DOES HE STACK UP?

Epenesa is listed at 6-foot-5 and 275 pounds. At the Scouting Combine, he was measured as having 34 1/2-inch arms and 10 1/8-inch hands. He ran a 5.04 40-yard dash, recorded 17 reps at the bench press and had a 32.5-inch vertical jump.

2) TWO-SPORT STAR

Not only was he a top athlete in football - he was also great at track and field. He won state titles in the discus throw during his high school junior and senior years in Illinois.

3) FAMILY IN THE PRO RANKS

Epenesa’s cousin Jacob Tuioti-Mariner plays in the NFL as well. He signed with the Atlanta Falcons prior to the start of the 2019 season and was promoted to the main roster during the season. He’s still listed on the Falcons’ roster.

4) SOLID COLLEGIATE CAREER

Epenesa had a solid freshman season with Iowa. He recorded 4.5 sacks and was named to the All-Freshman Big Ten Conference team. He didn’t start a single game during his sophomore season but still managed 10.5 sacks. He then recorded 11.5 sacks his junior season before declaring for the draft.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

5) WHERE WILL HE GO?

Epenesa is one of the top defensive linemen in the draft. But due to a deep defensive line class, he may not see the first round. Most experts believe Epenesa could fall to the second round.