Ailing Peyton Manning benched: Broncos will start Osweiler against Bears

Peyton Manning will not be on the active roster against the Chicago Bears on Sunday, as Brock Osweiler will make his first career start for the Broncos.

Head coach Gary Kubiak made the announcement Monday.

Manning is ailing with a partially torn plantar fascia in his right foot and has been dealing with it for a while. It was especially bothersome after playing on the artificial turf in Denver's 27-24 loss at Indianapolis on Nov. 8, and Manning was extremely limited in his practice last week.

On Saturday, he showed up with a new ailment: sore ribs. In light of that, Kubiak said he regretted starting Manning against the Chiefs but had done so out of deference to the five-time MVP.

It's uncertain how long the nagging injury will sideline Manning. He was benched for the first time in his career Sunday after throwing four interceptions in Denver's 29-13 loss to Kansas City.

Kubiak didn't replace Manning until late in the third quarter after Manning had been picked off four times, completed just 5 of 20 passes for 35 yards and posted a career-worst 0.0 passer rating.

-Information for the Associated Press was used in this report.