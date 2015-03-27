Aguirre sacked by Zaragoza

Real Zaragoza announced on Friday that the club has terminated the contract of manager Javier Aguirre.

The 53-year-old coached Mexico during the 2010 World Cup before taking over at Zaragoza in November 2010.

But with the club having lost eight of its last nine games to fall to the bottom of the league, Aguirre has been relieved of his duties with Zaragoza being reportedly linked with former Getafe boss Michel.

The next match for Zaragoza comes January 7 at Racing.