Aguero shines in City debut

Manchester City fans had to wait until the 60th minute for Sergio Aguero to make his debut for the club against Swansea City on Monday.

But it was worth the wait as the Argentina international, who joined City for nearly $60 million this summer, netted two goals and set up another in 30 minutes of play as City cruised to a 4-0 win.

The first half saw the Citizens dominate play but come away frustrated with a 0-0 scoreline at halftime.

David Silva had a first-time shot from inside the area hit the crossbar, while Gareth Barry was also denied by the woodwork shortly before halftime.

Swansea goalkeeper Michel Vorm did well to keep his team in the match, but the opening finally arrived shortly before the hour mark as Adam Johnson's shot was parried into the path of Edin Dzeko by Vorm, allowing the striker to redirect the ball into the net.

Aguero came into the match a few minutes later and he scored within eight minutes of his arrival as he got on the other end of a low cross from Micah Richards to tap the ball in at the back post.

But the day got even better for the former Atletico Madrid man as he set up a goal for Silva in the 71st minute before capping the day with a wonderful strike from 25 yards in stoppage time.