Aggies beat Sooners 92-71

Danielle Adams shook off early foul trouble to finish with 30 points and 13 rebounds as No. 6 Texas A&M rolled to an easy 92-71 win over No. 14 Oklahoma on Wednesday night.

The Aggies (20-2, 8-1 Big 12) never trailed and had built a 19-point lead with nine minutes left in the first half.

Adams sat out most of the first half after picking up two quick fouls, but played almost the entire second half, scoring 21 of her points.

Texas A&M led by 22 points with about four minutes remaining before Oklahoma scored eight straight points to cut the lead to 84-70 with about 2 1/2 minutes left. The Aggies ended the run by scoring four quick points and coach Gary Blair took out his starters soon after that.

Danielle Robinson scored 24 points to lead Oklahoma (17-6, 7-3), which couldn't overcome poor shooting by the rest of the team.

The Aggies, who got a 2-point win in Norman two weeks ago, retain sole possession of second place in the Big 12 with the victory.

Texas A&M shot almost 52 percent from the field and 50 percent on 3-pointers. The Aggies made nine 3-pointers, including two in a row from Adams early in the second half. The nine 3-pointers were just one off Texas A&M's season high.

Oklahoma shot under 34 percent overall and just 20 percent from long range as the Sooners dropped their second game in three outings.

The Aggies got 17 points from Sydney Carter and a season-high tying 15 points and 10 rebounds from Adaora Elonu as they won their fourth straight over Oklahoma.

The Sooners cut the lead to 14 points with about 12 minutes remaining, but Texas A&M used a 14-1 spurt over the next three minutes to push the lead to 76-49.

The Aggies led by six points about five minutes into the game before using a 20-7 run to extend the lead to 34-15 nine minutes before halftime. Texas A&M had three 3-pointers to fuel that spurt. They did it without Adams, who got her second foul just before the spurt began and had to watch from the bench.

She returned to the game about five minutes before halftime and scored six points and the Aggies led 46-30 at the break.

Robinson was 6 of 8 and had 16 points in the first half but the rest of the team was terrible, going a combined 5 for 27 before halftime.