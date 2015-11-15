Agent: Real Madrid want to re-sign Juventus forward Morata

Real Madrid want to re-sign Spain international Alvaro Morata next summer, according to football agent Ernesto Bronzetti.

Madrid sold Morata to Juventus for 22m euros in 2014 but they inserted a buyback clause into the deal.

Real now want to activate that option next year, according to Bronzetti, who works closely with the Spanish club but whether the move goes ahead will depend on the striker's desire to head back to the Bernabeu.

Speaking to Tuttosport, Bronzetti said: "Madrid's intention is to bring him back, but whether they do it or not will depend on the will of the player. The outcome will arrive in the months to come.

"[Madrid] are starting to change their transfer policy. They are now looking to sign young players and Morata's profile is interesting."

According to AS, Madrid will have to pay 35m euros to sign the striker next summer. The Spanish publication has also reported that the player and the club have already agreed a five-year contract which would match the salary that he currently earns at Juventus.

However, Morata - who has scored three goals so far this season - has denied he has had any contact with Real.

"The only thing that interests me is to play as much as possible with Juve and winning titles," Morata told Gazzetta dello Sport.

"What is said or what is not said is not my problem. I feel really good at Juve and I do not think about other clubs. It's true there are many things that are not depending on me, but I repeat, I feel good at Juventus and I have no intention to change".

When asked whether he has had any contact from Real Madrid, Morata replied: "No".