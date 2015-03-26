Agent: Kings forward Smyth waives no-trade clause to return to Oilers

ST. PAUL, Minn. - Veteran forward Ryan Smyth is returning to Edmonton.

His agent, Don Meehan, confirmed Friday night that Smyth has formally waived his no-trade clause to rejoin the Oilers.

Neither team officially confirmed the deal but reports indicated the Los Angeles Kings will get forward Gilbert Brule and a fourth-round draft pick in return.

Smyth had 23 goals and 24 assists in 82 games last season with L.A.

He started his NHL career with the Oilers in 1994-'95 and spent over a decade with the team before being dealt to the New York Islanders.

Smyth has over 760 points (355-405) in 1,069 career regular-season games. He also has 59 points (28-31) in 93 career playoff games.

Brule, a 24-year-old centre, had nine points (7-2) in 41 games last season.