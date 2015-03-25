Expand / Collapse search
Last Update September 17, 2015

After two lackluster performances in back-to-back losses, Kaepernick rebounds on NFL big stage

By | Associated Press
    Washington Redskins strong safety Brandon Meriweather collides with San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick as they slide out-of-bounds during the second half of an NFL football game in Landover, Md., Monday, Nov. 25, 2013. The 49ers defeated the Redskins 27-6. (AP Photo/Mark Tenally) (The Associated Press)

    San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick, left, congratulates tight end Vernon Davis on his touchdown catch during the second half of an NFL football game against the Washington Redskins in Landover, Md., Monday, Nov. 25, 2013. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon) (The Associated Press)

SAN FRANCISCO – Jim Harbaugh pulled his young quarterback aside last week to praise him for his professionalism and leadership during a rough patch for the reigning NFC champion 49ers.

The constant questions about Colin Kaepernick and San Francisco's passing game are gone for now after his stellar performance in Monday night's 27-6 win at Washington.

Kaepernick threw for 235 yards and three touchdowns without an interception, finishing with a career-best passer rating of 134.5. He completed five passes with two touchdowns to Anquan Boldin, and four each to Vernon Davis and Mario Manningham. Davis made a touchdown reception in the third quarter.

And there's reason for further optimism: Michael Crabtree is set to be activated Tuesday from the physically unable to perform list with anticipation of him playing Sunday against St. Louis.

