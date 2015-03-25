After two lackluster performances in back-to-back losses, Kaepernick rebounds on NFL big stage

next Image 1 of 2

Jim Harbaugh pulled his young quarterback aside last week to praise him for his professionalism and leadership during a rough patch for the reigning NFC champion 49ers.

The constant questions about Colin Kaepernick and San Francisco's passing game are gone for now after his stellar performance in Monday night's 27-6 win at Washington.

Kaepernick threw for 235 yards and three touchdowns without an interception, finishing with a career-best passer rating of 134.5. He completed five passes with two touchdowns to Anquan Boldin, and four each to Vernon Davis and Mario Manningham. Davis made a touchdown reception in the third quarter.

And there's reason for further optimism: Michael Crabtree is set to be activated Tuesday from the physically unable to perform list with anticipation of him playing Sunday against St. Louis.

