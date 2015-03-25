After long layoff and rocky offseason, IndyCar's drivers eager to get back to work

It's been six months since the last IndyCar race, when the focus was still on the drivers and the on-track product.

The days since have been filled with politics, drama and debate on how to fix the open-wheel series.

The March 24 season-opener is finally in sight, but most of IndyCar's drivers head into the season unsure where the series is headed. A recently commissioned report by the Hulman & Co. made a variety of recommendations for the series, including adding a three-race playoff and a season-ending race on the road course at Indianapolis Motor Speedway.

Most the drivers at Monday's media day said they have no idea what suggestions from the Boston Consulting Group the series is seriously considering.