Last Update January 6, 2015

After dismantling No. 5 Kansas with 2-platoon system, top-ranked Kentucky looking unbeatable

By | Associated Press
    FILE - In this Nov. 18, 2014, file photo, Kentucky team members watches from the sideline late in the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against Kansas in Indianapolis. Kentucky won 72-40.

    Kentucky's Willie Cauley-Stein, left, and Kansas's Landen Lucas battle for a loose ball in the second half of an NCAA college basketball game in Indianapolis, Tuesday, Nov. 18, 2014. Kentucky defeated Kansas 72-40.

LEXINGTON, Ky. – Whether top-ranked Kentucky could beat the NBA's winless Philadelphia 76ers isn't the point for a squad looking strong enough to beat everybody else in college basketball.

That the Wildcats resemble the NCAA's version of Team USA with two platoons of NBA-caliber talent isn't coincidental.

As if nine players at least 6-foot-6 isn't imposing enough for opponents, each Wildcat could carry the load for 40 minutes if needed. Pacing themselves hasn't been necessary, and that allows them to go all out because they know relief is just four minutes away.

Kentucky's rotations thrived so well in throttling No. 5 Kansas 72-40 Tuesday night in Indianapolis that Phoenix Suns guard Eric Bledsoe, a former Wildcat, declared that his alma mater could beat the hapless 76ers in a seven-game series.