©2018 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved.

Published
Last Update March 24, 2015

After 4 in-season trades, Sacramento Kings still searching for winning combination

By | Associated Press
    Sacramento Kings head coach Michael Malone, right, shouts at Official Scott Wall about a call during the fourth quarter of an NBA basketball game against12Golden State Warriors in Sacramento, Calif., Wednesday, Feb. 19, 2014. The Warriors won 101-92.(AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli0 (The Associated Press)

    Sacramento Kings guard Isaiah Thomas, center, tries to drive between Golden State Warriors' David Lee, left, and Jordan Crawford during the third quarter of an NBA basketball game in Sacramento, Calif., Wednesday, Feb. 19, 2014. The Warriors won 101-92.(AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli0 (The Associated Press)

SACRAMENTO, Calif. – Despite constant roster changes and rotation shuffles, the rebuilding Sacramento Kings have been remarkably consistent throughout the season.

Consistently bad, that is.

Nobody in the NBA pulled off more trades since the season started than the Kings before Thursday's deadline for non-waiver deals passed. With Sacramento (18-36) stuck at the bottom of the Western Conference and headed for an eighth straight losing season, rookie general manager Pete D'Alessandro promises there will be even more changes ahead.

The Kings enter Saturday night's home game against Boston still very much a work in progress.

With the trade deadline passed and at least some sense of stability setting in for the final 28 games, first-year coach Michael Malone said he wants to "create an identity" and give others a chance to play.