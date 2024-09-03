AFC North breakdown: How will the division shake out in 2024 NFL season?

With the 2024 NFL regular season around the corner, every team in the league is set to make some tough decisions, cutting down the roster to get 53 men who will start the year with Super Bowl aspirations.

However, with only so many playoff spots to secure, every team will be fighting to come out of their division as winners, or at least earn a wild card spot.

FOX Sports' Colin Cowherd gave his predictions for how each division will shake out before training camp began. Using those rankings, here is a breakdown of each team in each division, continuing with the AFC North, which Cowherd calls the best division in football.

1. Baltimore Ravens

Colin says: "The Ravens, top-five offense, top-five defense and the best special teams coach in the league. I have them winning the division."

In the toughest division in football, Cowherd views the Ravens, the reigning No. 1 seed out of the AFC, as the winners once more.

Lamar Jackson led the Ravens to a 13-3 record when he was a starter, and after throwing for 3,678 yards with 24 touchdowns, while rushing for 821 yards and five scores, he won himself another MVP.

Head coach John Harbaugh is leaning on Jackson, his solid mix of weapons and a stingy defense to once again bring the division crown to Baltimore.

KEY ADDITION: RB DERRICK HENRY

This one isn't very hard to see. After losing Gus Edwards and J.K. Dobbins to the Los Angeles Chargers in free agency, the Ravens landed an even bigger fish in Henry, the bulldozing back from the Tennessee Titans.

AFC EAST BREAKDOWN: HOW WILL THE DIVISION SHAKE OUT IN 2024 NFL SEASON?

The Ravens are known for their bruising run game, and now they have a running back that defensive players in the NFL sigh when they see him on the schedule because he can just wear down a defense.

Henry has scored at least 10 touchdowns on the ground since 2018, making four Pro Bowls in that span, including two in the last two campaigns. He has an even better offensive line now, making him a prime candidate to find the colored paint at the end of drives and help the Ravens' Super Bowl aspirations.

BIGGEST QUESTION: CAN TE MARK ANDREWS STAY HEALTHY?

The Ravens’ defense has everything a coordinator could ask for, so the question doesn’t lie on that side of the ball. Instead, it revolves around a player that Jackson has leaned on since joining the league, though he wasn’t healthy for a large chunk of 2023.

Andrews suffered a bad ankle injury that left Isaiah Likely, the 2022 fourth-rounder, to step up in his place. Likely did well, but Andrews is Jackson’s safety blanket and someone that can be a monster in the red zone.

The biggest question, then, is will Andrews stay healthy for a full season, especially come playoff time? He’s such a catalyst for this offense that saw 2023 rookie Zay Flowers quickly become wide receiver one on the depth chart as well to give Jackson another solid option in the pass game.

WEEK 1: @ KANSAS CITY CHIEFS (SEPT. 5, 8:15 P.M.)

2. Cincinnati Bengals

Colin says: "Zac Taylor and Joe Burrow have proven when Joe is healthy, they win. What do you want me to say? Last year with Jake Browning, they had a winning record. With Jake Browning. Burrow’s back in, they’re a playoff team."

It's not hard to see that when Burrow is under center, he's comfortable, calm and delivers strikes that results in points on the scoreboard.

As Cowherd noted, they are a heavy contender to make the playoffs and possibly make another Super Bowl run like they did in 2021.

Burrow, sporting a new look with blonde hair, comes into training camp after playing just 10 games last season due to a wrist ailment that knocked him out for the season. The Bengals were 5-5 when he was in after getting off to a bad start, but he went 12-4 the year prior and 10-6 during the Super Bowl run season.

KEY ADDITION: WR TEE HIGGINS

How is this an addition? Well, the Bengals have had some very public wide receiver contract disputes this offseason (one of which we'll get to), but having Higgins aboard is massive for Burrow.

Higgins is arguably the best No. 2 receiver in football, having amassed 1,000 yards in 2021 and 2022 before the quarterback troubles of 2023, along with his own injuries, saw a drop-off in production.

The Bengals franchise tagged him this offseason, though he wanted a long-term extension. But Higgins signed his franchise tag at over $21 million fully guaranteed. With Higgins aboard, the Bengals are simply a better offense and Burrow will have his big man on the outside he can loft the ball to in the end zone as well as launch it deep downfield for those big chunk plays.

NFC WEST BREAKDOWN: HOW WILL THE DIVISION SHAKE OUT IN NFL SEASON?

BIGGEST QUESTION: WILL WR JA'MARR CHASE HOLD OUT?

Throughout training camp, we’ve watched receiver after receiver get the long-term extension they wanted…except Chase.

With Brandon Aiyuk and CeeDee Lamb content now, Chase is the last one on the list who wants a deal, but doesn’t have one inked. He’s been a hold-in during camp, but head coach Zac Taylor brought real worry to Bengals fans when he called the situation day-to-day with Chase in terms of whether or not he’ll play Week 1.

It goes without saying how much Chase means to the Bengals organization, but just how long until the front office gives the stud receiver what he wants? Will he sit out and create a massive cloud over this playoff-ready team?

3. Pittsburgh Steelers

Colin says: "Steelers, they can’t figure out their O-line or offensive coordinator. I love their roster, frankly. I worry in an offensive league about getting it right on that side of the ball."

Somehow, some way, head coach Mike Tomlin's record of not having a season below .500 with the Steelers remains intact after last season. In fact, Tomlin's boys got into the playoffs at 10-7 despite awful offensive output.

But the Steelers' defense remains as stacked as ever, and they're hoping a change to Russell Wilson at quarterback (or Justin Fields midway through the season maybe?) and Arthur Smith as offensive coordinator can bring more fire on that side of the ball.

KEY ADDITION: QB RUSSELL WILSON

It simply has to be the Steelers' key addition because he won the quarterback battle in camp over Fields, whom the Steelers traded for with the Chicago Bears this offseason.

Wilson and Fields went at it, but Tomlin and his coaching staff gave the 35-year-old the reins to Smith's offense to start the season.

Now, what can Wilson do with it, especially after flopping with the Denver Broncos following his trade from the Seattle Seahawks two seasons ago? Wilson has to step up and lead the Steelers, or Tomlin could have a quick hook and give the offense over to the first-round pick in Fields.

BIGGEST QUESTION: IS ARTHUR SMITH THE RIGHT GUY?

As Cowherd mentioned, the Steelers haven't gotten it right at offensive coordinator, as Matt Canada was fired following lackluster production, which led fans calling for his release for weeks last season.

In comes Smith, who wasn't able to get the most out of the Atlanta Falcons' star-studded offensive roster as the team's head coach. He's looking for some redemption with the Steelers, a team that could surprise some if Wilson & Co. get going.

Having to play their division foes twice a season, plus a tricky few opponents in between, the Steelers need to put points on the board because their defense may not be able to save them like they did all of last season.

4. Cleveland Browns

Colin says: "Love the coach in Cleveland. Total question mark on Deshaun Watson. Weird personality, weird injuries, I’ll just put them fourth for now."

Again, Cowherd mentions this division is separated by inches, not feet, so the Browns being a playoff team last season (thanks to Joe Flacco and stellar coaching) doesn't mean they're flopping hard as last in this division. It could go any way possible.

But the Browns do have some massive questions regarding Watson (we'll get to that), as he's played just 12 games in the past two seasons combined and that shoulder injury will have Cleveland fans holding their collective breath to see if he can still sling it.

Meanwhile, the Browns' offense, led by the reigning Defensive Player of the Year Myles Garrett, is lethal and can suffocate offenses at whim.

KEY ADDITION: WR JERRY JEUDY

Can the Browns unlock Jeudy, a star coming out of Alabama who hasn't lived up to his first-round potential with the Denver Broncos?

It’s not entirely Jeudy’s fault things never quite worked out in Denver after four seasons of mediocrity. He did almost notch 1,000 yards in 2022, leading some to believe he was due for a breakout last season until the Wilson quarterback situation unfolded under first-year head coach Sean Payton.

Now, Jeudy finds himself within the offensive mind of Kevin Stefanski, the "coach" Cowherd loves in Cleveland. Stefanski’s scheme could be perfect for someone like Jeudy, who can take the top off defenses and run crisp routes to get open.

Can he build a quick rapport with Watson and give him a solid No. 2 next to Amari Cooper in the pass game?

BIGGEST QUESTION: WHAT WILL WATSON BE THIS YEAR?

The Browns' playoff hopes hinge on what the three-time Pro Bowl quarterback can do this season.

As of right now, Browns fans are not happy with Watson as their franchise guy under center, as he simply hasn't lived up to his massive contract he received after being traded from the Houston Texans. They want Pro Bowl Watson, but he just didn't stay healthy in 2023 and dealt with his lengthy suspension in 2022.

He has stars around him to make plays, and Nick Chubb should be coming back at some point this season as well.

WEEK 1: VS. DALLAS COWBOYS (SEPT. 8, 4:25 P.M.)

