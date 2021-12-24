AEW attendee booted from show over transphobic sign aimed at barrier-breaking wrestler

An All Elite Wrestling (AEW) attendee was booted from a show on Wednesday night for holding up a transphobic sign while Nyla Rose was performing.

Rose made history when she signed with AEW in 2019, becoming the first openly transgender wrestler to agree to a deal with a major American promotion. She later became the first transgender wrestler to win a title when she became AEW’s women’s champion.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

During AEW Dynamite at the Greensboro Coliseum in North Carolina, one man was holding a sign which read "Nyla Rose is that guy’s dad."

Rose was set to square off against Ruby Soho. She gave the fan a middle finger.

JAGUARS' URBAN MEYER DRAMA, AEW EXCITEMENT COOLING OFF PART OF ROUGH MONTH FOR KHANS

Her wife praised the company’s security team for ejecting the fan.

"To everyone wondering, the a----- has been removed from the venue," Rose's wife wrote on Twitter.

"The security team at AEW is absolutely amazing. The guy was escorted out. Just because it wasn’t fast enough for some of you, doesn’t mean they didn’t do their job. Their first priority it to protect the talent that is actively performing," she added.

Rose has been on the wrestling scene since 2013 participating in other American and Japanese promotions before getting her big break with AEW.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Aside from wrestling, she revealed Thursday she is involved in a new Marvel X-Men comic book project. She is the writer for "Giant-Size X-Men: Thunderbird #1."