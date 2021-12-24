Expand / Collapse search
AEW attendee booted from show over transphobic sign aimed at barrier-breaking wrestler

Nyla Rose made history in 2019 when she joined AEW

By Ryan Gaydos | Fox News
An All Elite Wrestling (AEW) attendee was booted from a show on Wednesday night for holding up a transphobic sign while Nyla Rose was performing.

Rose made history when she signed with AEW in 2019, becoming the first openly transgender wrestler to agree to a deal with a major American promotion. She later became the first transgender wrestler to win a title when she became AEW’s women’s champion.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - OCTOBER 04: Nyla Rose attends the All Elite Wrestling panel during 2019 New York Comic Con at Jacob Javits Center on October 04, 2019 in New York City.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - OCTOBER 04: Nyla Rose attends the All Elite Wrestling panel during 2019 New York Comic Con at Jacob Javits Center on October 04, 2019 in New York City. (Noam Galai/Getty Images for WarnerMedia Company)

During AEW Dynamite at the Greensboro Coliseum in North Carolina, one man was holding a sign which read "Nyla Rose is that guy’s dad."

Rose was set to square off against Ruby Soho. She gave the fan a middle finger. 

Her wife praised the company’s security team for ejecting the fan.

Nyla Rose and Jack Perry aka Jungle Boy attend the All Elite Wrestling press line during 2019 New York Comic Con at Jacob Javits Center on October 04, 2019 in New York City.

Nyla Rose and Jack Perry aka Jungle Boy attend the All Elite Wrestling press line during 2019 New York Comic Con at Jacob Javits Center on October 04, 2019 in New York City. (Noam Galai/Getty Images for WarnerMedia Company)

"To everyone wondering, the a----- has been removed from the venue," Rose's wife wrote on Twitter.

"The security team at AEW is absolutely amazing. The guy was escorted out. Just because it wasn’t fast enough for some of you, doesn’t mean they didn’t do their job. Their first priority it to protect the talent that is actively performing," she added.

Rose has been on the wrestling scene since 2013 participating in other American and Japanese promotions before getting her big break with AEW.

Professional wrestler and actress Nyla Rose visits SiriusXM Studios on October 4, 2019 in New York City.

Professional wrestler and actress Nyla Rose visits SiriusXM Studios on October 4, 2019 in New York City. (Slaven Vlasic/Getty Images)

Aside from wrestling, she revealed Thursday she is involved in a new Marvel X-Men comic book project. She is the writer for "Giant-Size X-Men: Thunderbird #1."

Ryan Gaydos is the Sports Editor for Fox News and Fox Business. Follow Ryan Gaydos on Twitter @Gaydos_ and if you got a tip you can email Ryan at Ryan.Gaydos@fox.com