Adriano returns to Flamengo

Flamengo announced on Wednesday that former striker Adriano has returned to the club on a short-term contract.

The 30-year-old arrives on a free transfer after leaving Corinthians earlier this year, and his new deal runs through the remainder of the current season.

Adriano began his professional career with Flamengo before heading to Europe to play for Inter Milan and Parma.

The former Brazil international returned to Flamengo in 2009 after a number of personal problems which included his weight and alcoholism, only to return to Europe the next season with Roma.

His return to Brazil with Corinthians was also marred by off-field troubles which led to his release.