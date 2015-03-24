Adelman misses practice, expected back with Wolves for Wednesday; Pekovic, Martin still out

Minnesota Timberwolves coach Rick Adelman has missed another day with the team for personal reasons.

Adelman was not at practice on Tuesday, following his absence from the game on Monday against Houston. Assistant coach Terry Porter ran the team instead. But the Timberwolves said Adelman was still expected to return for their game on Wednesday against Denver. That's the last one on their schedule for a week, due to the NBA All-Star break.

The Wolves said center Nikola Pekovic and guard Kevin Martin will not play on Wednesday, though. Pekovic has a right ankle injury and will miss his ninth straight game. Martin broke his right thumb and will sit out for the third straight contest.

The Wolves have lost six of their last seven games.