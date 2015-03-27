Adams scores 31 as Texas A&M beats Oklahoma 80-78

Conference scoring leader Danielle Adams scored 31 points, including the decisive free throws with 7.6 seconds left, and No. 6 Texas A&M won its 12th straight game by beating 13the-ranked Oklahoma 80-78 on Wednesday night to move into sole possession of first place in the Big 12.

It was the second straight road win over a ranked foe for Texas A&M (18-1, 6-0), which won for the first time ever at Iowa State on Saturday. The Aggies won't have long to savor either win, though, as they're set to host No. 1 Baylor on Sunday in yet another conference showdown.

Danielle Robinson led Oklahoma (15-4, 5-1) with 33 points and almost single-handedly fueled a comeback from a 15-point first-half deficit. But Robinson, an 87 percent free throw shooter, missed the front end of a one-and-one opportunity with 30.6 seconds left and her driving shot over Adams as time expired wasn't close.

Texas A&M has won five of its last six games against Oklahoma, although the Aggies are only 3-16 all-time against the Sooners in Norman. Before Wednesday, the Aggies hadn't won at Lloyd Noble Center since 2007.

But the formula that has worked so well for the Aggies all season — use a pressing, trapping defense to cause mistakes by the opponent — again proved effective against Oklahoma in a rematch of last season's conference tournament title game, won by Texas A&M.

Adams, the reigning conference player of the week, scored from all angles — layups, bank shots, medium-range jumpers and 3-pointers. But it was her poise at the line that proved decisive in the final seconds.

With the score tied 78-all in the final minute, Oklahoma missed three chances to take the lead, as Robinson missed two driving layups, hitting nothing on the second try. But the Sooners got the basketball back both times before Adams fouled Robinson 25 feet from the basket.

After Robinson missed, Adaora Elonu missed on a driving layup attempt, but Adams rebounded and was fouled by Lyndsey Cloman, setting up the winning free throws.

Three Oklahoma starters — Carlee Roethlisberger, Robinson and Joanna McFarland — picked up two fouls each in the first eight minutes. Still, the Sooners led 21-18 before Adams fueled a 21-3 run, scoring 13 points in 4½ minutes. Texas A&M led 39-24 with 5:16 left in the half.

Oklahoma coach Sherri Coale reinserted all three players to try and stem the tide, but Roethlisberger and McFarland both picked up their third fouls in vain attempts to slow the Aggies' potent inside game.

The Sooners opened the second half on a 9-0 run and pulled to 47-43, but Aaryn Ellenberg missed 3-point shots on three straight possessions while the Aggies countered with baskets by Maryann Baker and Adams, starting a 7-0 spurt that ended the rally.

But behind Robinson, the Sooners kept coming. She assisted on a 3-pointer by Roethlisberger that tied the game at 65 with 7:30 left. A 3-pointer by Whitney Hand, who had 17 points, put Oklahoma ahead 71-69 with 5:24 left.

Oklahoma finished 8 of 18 from 3-point range.

Tyra White added 14 points and Sydney Carter had 12 for the Aggies.