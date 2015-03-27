Adams leads Aggies to rout of Louisiana-Monroe

Danielle Adams scored 32 points and No. 7 Texas A&M wrapped up its non-conference schedule with its sixth straight win, 105-57 over Louisiana-Monroe on Tuesday night.

The Aggies had a 17-point halftime lead, but Louisiana-Monroe cut it to 52-40 after sinking a pair of 3-pointers early in the second half. Texas A&M (12-1) answered with a 22-2 run that was helped by five turnovers by the Warhawks to extend its lead to 74-42 with about 13 minutes remaining.

Adams had 10 points in that span and finished with seven rebounds and two assists.

Louisiana-Monroe (8-7) was led by Kassie Courtney who had 18 points.

Tyra White added a career-high 22 points for the Aggies as they finished with a season-high in points, besting the 100 points they scored in a win over Purdue.

It was the 22nd straight game with double figures for Adams and Texas A&M's 43rd straight non-conference home win. Louisiana-Monroe is the ninth opponent this season the Aggies have beaten by at least 25 points.

The Texas A&M defense hurried and harassed Louisiana-Monroe into 36 turnovers, a season high for an A&M opponent, and the Aggies scored 51 points off those mistakes.

The Aggies jumped out to a 12-1 lead and were up 27-12 before Louisiana-Monroe went on a 9-2 run to cut the lead to 29-21 about midway through the first half.

Texas A&M's Sydney Colson was injured when she fell hard to the court at the end of that run. She remained on the court for a few minutes while an assistant coach and a trainer tended to her. She was crying as she was helped to her feet, off the court and to the locker room. It was unclear what her injury was and she didn't return to the game, but was on the bench in the second half.

Texas A&M got back on track after Colson left and answered Louisiana-Monroe's run with a 17-4 spurt to extend the lead to 47-25 about three minutes before halftime.

The Aggies led 51-34 at halftime.

Texas A&M forced 12 of Louisiana-Monroe's 36 turnovers in the first few minutes of the game and scored 18 of its first 29 points off those miscues.