Adam Thielen honors Norm McDonald with his shoe game

Before yesterday’s 14-7 loss to the Browns, Vikings star Adam Thielen wore some sweet pre-game cleats to honor the late Norm MacDonald.

Love this.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"Turd Ferguson," the cleats read. The NFL really should allow players to wear any cleats they want during the game. We’d see some stylish looks, but we’d also get a glimpse of touching honors like this.

RIP, Norm.