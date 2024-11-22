Adam Schefter says wife 'didn't appreciate' raunchy story about breaking news

Adam Schefter's story about breaking news shortly after "getting the job done" in the bedroom was hilarious to most, but his wife didn't appreciate it.

The ESPN NFL insider told a story about the "weirdest place" he had broken news, and he insinuated it happened right after having sex.

"I can remember being in Denver one time. I was um … How do I say this? I had just spent time with this woman for the first time," Schefter said slyly on "The Football Podcast." "And got a text that [former Broncos cornerback] Dale Carter was being suspended for eight games for substance abuse.

"So, as I continued to lay there, confirm it, and got the job done — in every which way."

Schefter was back on the airwaves Wednesday and said his phone had been blowing up about the viral story.

And one of the people who had reached out was his wife, Sharri Maio.

"All day long I’ve been responding to texts about this, including my wife this afternoon," Schefter said. "My wife didn’t appreciate the story as much as other people, I’d say. I should point that out. Some people enjoy it — my wife, not as much."

Schefter did not say what Maio told him.

"I don’t know what to say. … What do you want me to say?" he said, admitting he was "completely shocked" the story went viral.

Schefter and Maio got married in 2007, six years after Maio was widowed after the Sept. 11 attacks. Maio and Schefter have a daughter together, and Maio has another son from her first marriage.

Maio is Schefter's second wife.

