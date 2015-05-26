Expand / Collapse search
Actor Vince Vaughn named grand marshal for upcoming Daytona 500

By | Associated Press
FILE - This Aug. 13, 2013, file photo shows Vince Vaughn at the Hollywood Foreign Press Association Luncheon in Beverly Hills, Calif. Vaughn, who starred in the movies "Wedding Crashers," "Old School" and "Swingers," will serve as grand marshal for the upcoming Daytona 500. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP, File)

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. – Actor Vince Vaughn, who starred in the movies "Wedding Crashers," ''Old School" and "Swingers," will serve as grand marshal for the upcoming Daytona 500.

The 44-year-old Vaughn will give the command to start engines for NASCAR's biggest race, becoming the latest celebrity grand marshal at the season opener. The list includes fellow actors Ben Affleck, James Franco, John Travolta, Nicolas Cage and Matthew McConaughey. Actor Chris Evans was grand marshal in 2014.

Vaughn's appearance coincides with the release of his next movie, "Unfinished Business," which hits theaters March 6.

Vaughn, who was an honorary pace car driver at Texas Motor Speedway in 2007, says the Daytona 500 "is one of the biggest events in all of sports, and I feel honored to be able to be a part of it in it in such a major way."