The New York Knicks have shown promise during the first few months of the 2024-25 season. New York defeated the Atlanta Hawks on Monday to improve to 28-18.

On Tuesday, the Knicks will make the short trip to Brooklyn for a cross-city matchup with the Nets. NBA All-Star Jalen Brunson continues to shine this season and is averaging 26.2 points and 7.4 assists per game.

Nevertheless, New York City native and self-proclaimed Knicks fan Michael Rapaport believes adding someone of a certain stature could bolster the team's roster.

Rapaport declared Barron Trump, 18, as the "star" of Monday's presidential inauguration before urging the Knicks to consider signing the teen to a 10-day contract.

"What a day, inauguration 2025… and I gotta say the star of the show was my guy ‘big body Barron Trump’" Rapaport said in a video posted to his social media platform.

"I was thinking while ‘big body’ was up there, standing in the back, hulking… The Knicks should sign him to a 10-day… see what he's got. Mitch Robison ain't coming back anytime soon. You never know. You need another big man in the post. He looks like he's got a soft touch."

Robinson, who is listed as 7 feet and 240 pounds, has yet to appear in a game this season due to an ankle injury. However, the Knicks are hopeful the center will be able to make his debut at some point in February.

Barron is President Trump's youngest son. When he was 10 years old, Barron Trump became the first first son to reside in the White House since John F. Kennedy Jr. in 1961.

Barron, who turned 11 in March 2017, also lived at Trump Tower in New York, attending Columbia Grammar and Preparatory School on the Upper West Side. Barron was 13 years old when his family permanently relocated to Mar-a-Lago in 2019. That year, Trump said he would have a "hard time" allowing his son to play football.

"I just don't like the reports that I see coming out having to do with football – I mean, it's a dangerous sport and I think it's really tough," Trump said at the time. "I thought the equipment would get better, and it has. The helmets have gotten far better, but it hasn't solved the problem."

Barron Trump was 14 years old when his father left office in January 2021.

Barron Trump graduated from Oxbridge Academy in West Palm Beach in May, and matriculated at New York University in the fall of 2024. In November, he also voted for the first time, casting a ballot for his father in Florida.

The Knicks won 50 games during the 2023-24 regular season, before being eliminated by the Indiana Pacers in the Eastern Conference semifinals.

