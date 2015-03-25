AB's World: Streaking Steelers WR Antonio Brown flourishing as Roethlisberger's top target

Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Antonio Brown insists he has no problem with offensive coordinator Todd Haley.

Yet Brown just smiles when asked if there's any correlation between a reported sideline exchange with Haley last month and Brown's recent surge in production.

Brown says there was no shouting match with Haley on the sidelines but adds there's a chance the "buzz created something positive."

Brown has 30 receptions over the last three weeks, tied with Hines Ward for the most prolific stretch in team history. The Steelers are using him in a variety of packages and he even completed a pass in last week's 19-6 victory over the New York Jets.

Brown says he'll do whatever is necessary to help Pittsburgh out of its 1-4 start.

