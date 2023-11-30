Expand / Collapse search
New York Jets

Aaron Rodgers works phones at Jets' box office to sell tickets

Rodgers returned to practice Tuesday

Ryan Morik
Published
Four-time NFL MVP Aaron Rodgers is apparently also a decent salesman.

The New York Jets announced Tuesday they opened Rodgers' 21-day practice window to return from injured reserve, giving him until Dec. 24 to return from his Achilles injury.

Rodgers has said he intends to return to play this season but also said the Jets' playoff hopes will factor into his decision.

Aaron Rodgers as Jets play Chargers

Aaron Rodgers of the New York Jets prior to a game against the Los Angeles Chargers Nov. 6, 2023, at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, N.J. (Rich Graessle/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

With the Jets losing their last four games and their season slipping away, it seems more likely Rodgers will continue to sit out until next season.

With the NFL season in its second half, teams' salespeople are trying to sell tickets for 2024. And the Jets can include Rodgers in their pitch.

Quite literally, apparently.

The Jets posted a video of Rodgers on a phone at the team box office trying to sell tickets.

Aaron Rodgers throws on the field

Aaron Rodgers of the New York Jets throws before a game against the Philadelphia Eagles at MetLife Stadium Oct. 15, 2023, in East Rutherford, N.J. (Dustin Satloff/Getty Images)

"So you're 1-0 going to games. Obviously, we need to find a way to get you back. How do we do that? Do we have to offer you some free tickets or what?" Rodgers asked. "I don't know if I'm authorized to do that just yet."

It seems like that worked. Rodgers said he would email the caller two tickets.

"Thanks for sticking with us, and not s--- talking us so much," Rodgers said, ending a call.

Front Office Sports reported in May the Jets' trade with the Green Bay Packers to get Rodgers led to a roughly 400% increase in season ticket sales.

Rodgers was injured on just his fourth snap as a Jet.

Aaron Rodgers flips the ball

Aaron Rodgers of the New York Jets warms up before a game against the Buffalo Bills at MetLife Stadium Sept. 11, 2023, in East Rutherford, N.J. (Elsa/Getty Images)

